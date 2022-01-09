Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Pair Nabbed For Selling Cocaine Near Trenton School, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Ronaldo Najera and Jonathan E. Lemus-Zamora
Ronaldo Najera and Jonathan E. Lemus-Zamora Photo Credit: Trenton Police Department via Facebook

Several nuisance complaints led to two men being arrested for selling cocaine near a Trenton school, authorities said.

Officers responding to the nuisance complaints near Home Avenue conducted a narcotics search warrant on Ronaldo Najera and Jonathan E. Lemus-Zamora on Friday, Aug. 19, Trenton Police said.

The search allegedly turned up 35 grams of cocaine, various paraphernalia, and $185 in cash.

A vehicle was also seized, according to police.

Najera and Lemus-Zamora were arrested and charged with possession and intent to distribute cocaine and paraphernalia, as well as possession with intent to distribute cocaine within 1000 feet of a school and within 500 feet of a park.

Lemus-Zamora was also charged with hindering apprehension.

to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.