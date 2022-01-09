Pair Nabbed For Selling Cocaine Near Trenton School, Police Say

Several nuisance complaints led to two men being arrested for selling cocaine near a Trenton school, authorities said.

Officers responding to the nuisance complaints near Home Avenue conducted a narcotics search warrant on Ronaldo Najera and Jonathan E. Lemus-Zamora on Friday, Aug. 19, Trenton Police said.

The search allegedly turned up 35 grams of cocaine, various paraphernalia, and $185 in cash.

A vehicle was also seized, according to police.

Najera and Lemus-Zamora were arrested and charged with possession and intent to distribute cocaine and paraphernalia, as well as possession with intent to distribute cocaine within 1000 feet of a school and within 500 feet of a park.

Lemus-Zamora was also charged with hindering apprehension.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.