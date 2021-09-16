Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Breaking News: Jersey City Police Officer Admits Going To AC To Have Sex With Young Girls Found On Incest App
DV Pilot Police & Fire

NJ Gunman Indicted On Charges From Double Shooting

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Kyale Simonson
Kyale Simonson Photo Credit: NJ DOC via publicpolicerecord.com

A Mercer County man has been indicted on attempted murder charges stemming from a New Brunswick shooting last year, authorities said.

Kyale Simonson, 33, was indicted Wednesday by a Middlesex County Grand Jury with charges for first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Simonson was identified as the gunman who shot two men near the intersection of Lee Avenue and Seaman Street in New Brunswick just before 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2020, Ciccone said.

The men were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Simonson, of East Windsor, had been previously charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and several weapons offenses, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gregus of the New Brunswick Police Department at (732) 745-5200, or Detective Sullivan of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4060.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mercer Daily Voice!

Serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.