NJ Gunman Indicted On Charges From Double Shooting

A Mercer County man has been indicted on attempted murder charges stemming from a New Brunswick shooting last year, authorities said.

Kyale Simonson, 33, was indicted Wednesday by a Middlesex County Grand Jury with charges for first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Simonson was identified as the gunman who shot two men near the intersection of Lee Avenue and Seaman Street in New Brunswick just before 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2020, Ciccone said.

The men were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Simonson, of East Windsor, had been previously charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and several weapons offenses, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gregus of the New Brunswick Police Department at (732) 745-5200, or Detective Sullivan of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4060.

