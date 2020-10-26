Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mercer County Man, 32, Charged In Central Jersey Shooting

Jon Craig
Middlesex County Jail
Middlesex County Jail Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 32-year-old man from Mercer County has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Middlesex County last month, authorities said.

Kyale Simonson of East Windsor was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and several weapons charges, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Department Director Anthony A. Caputo said on Monday.

Simonson was arrested and charged in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Sept. 2, they said.

An investigation by New Brunswick Police Detective Brandt Gregus and Detective Sean Sullivan of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office identified Simonson as the gunman in a non-fatal shooting of two men near the intersection of Lee Avenue and Seaman Street, authorities said.

Simonson was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

The investigation is active.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Gregus at 732-745-5200, or Detective Sullivan at 732-745-4060.

