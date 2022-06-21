Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Missing 12-Year-Old Boy Last Seen Near Mercer County Walmart, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Jordan Parrish, 12, of Trenton
Jordan Parrish, 12, of Trenton Photo Credit: Trenton Police Department via Facebook

Seen him? Authorities have issued an alert for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen near a Mercer County Walmart.

Jordan Parrish was last seen near St. Joes Street in Trenton, as well as near Walmart on Nottingham Way in Hamilton, Trenton Police said in a release on Monday, June 20.

Parrish, of Trenton, was wearing a gray or black shirt with blue jeans and a Cookie Monster hat at the time of his disappearance, according to police.

Anyone with information about Parrish’s location is urged to contact the Trenton Police tip line at 609-989-4000.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.