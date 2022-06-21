Missing 12-Year-Old Boy Last Seen Near Mercer County Walmart, Police Say

Seen him? Authorities have issued an alert for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen near a Mercer County Walmart.

Jordan Parrish was last seen near St. Joes Street in Trenton, as well as near Walmart on Nottingham Way in Hamilton, Trenton Police said in a release on Monday, June 20.

Parrish, of Trenton, was wearing a gray or black shirt with blue jeans and a Cookie Monster hat at the time of his disappearance, according to police.

Anyone with information about Parrish’s location is urged to contact the Trenton Police tip line at 609-989-4000.

