Middlesex College Student, 21, Killed In Mercer Dump Truck Crash ID'd

Authorities have identified the 21-year-old Central Jersey college senior killed in a collision with a dump truck Saturday in Mercer County.

Dylan Gleason, of the Kendall Park section of South Brunswick, was a theater major at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania, according to this GoFundMe.com page

“Dylan went out of his way to make everyone feel loved and welcomed,” Thomas Riley and two other friends wrote. “He was committed to a life of excellence, and succeeded on every front.”

Gleason was driving on Route 1 in West Windsor about 9 a.m. when his car struck a dump truck headed westbound near Harrison Street, police said. Gleason was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dump truck overturned. Its 22-year-old driver from Princeton was not hurt, police said.

The GoFundMe.com page describes Gleason as a “courageous, loving, resilient, talented, passionate and compassionate man who fiercely protected people, especially those who experienced injustices.”

A statement by the Muhlenberg Chaplain’s Office described Gleason as an honor student, Presidential Scholar, and theater major.

"Dylan loved all aspects of theater art and production, especially the people who comprised the theater community," the college said. "He was skilled in stage management and lighting, and gifted in song, voice and acting. Dylan was involved in many Muhlenberg groups including, Delta Tau Delta, The Great American Songbook choral ensemble and other performance ensembles and choir groups."

Gleason is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Abby; his brother, Seth; sister, Anna; grandparents and step-grandmother.

To donate to the GoFundMe page, which had raised more than $12,500 as of Tuesday afternoon, click here.

