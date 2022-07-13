Man Took ‘Upskirt’ Video Of Woman At Mercer County Wegmans, Wiped Phone Just Before Arrest: PD

A man who recorded an “upskirt” video of a woman shopping at a Mercer County Wegmans deleted all of his phone's data just moments before his arrest, leading to additional charges, authorities said.

Rahean J. Leonard, of Trenton, is accused of following a 59-year-old woman shopping at the Nassau Park Boulevard store in Princeton and recording a video with his phone up her sundress while she was distracted shortly before 3:10 p.m. on Friday, June 24, West Windsor police said in a release on Wednesday, July 13.

Leonard then watched the video and left the store, police said.

Leonard later allegedly ignored officers’ attempts to get his attention and went into the nearby Michaels Arts & Crafts store.

Officers detained him inside the store and confiscated his phone, which had already been restored to its factory settings and no longer contained the video or any data, police said.

Leonard was arrested and charged with invasion of privacy and hindering apprehension. He was released and is scheduled to appear in Mercer County Superior Court.

