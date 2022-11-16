Hyundai Driver, 86, Dies After Crashing Into Tree In Princeton, Police Say

An 86-year-old Hyundai driver succumbed to his injuries after veering off of the roadway and crashing into a tree in Princeton, authorities said.

Elmer Hsu, of Kendall Park, was behind the wheel of a 2019 Hyundai Kona heading east in the eastbound lane of Princeton-Kingston Road when he swerved to the right and struck a tree on the corner of the intersection with Riverside Drive just after 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Princeton Police said in a Wednesday release.

Hsu was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for treatment and succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, Nov. 13, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Witnesses and/or anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Michael Strobel at (609) 921-2100 ext. 1815.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.