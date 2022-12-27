Human Remains Found In Garbage Bag At Trenton Home

A landlord found a decomposed body inside a garbage bag at a Trenton home during the afternoon on Friday, Dec. 23, authorities said.

The remains were discovered in a property on the 600 block of Beatty Street, Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Public Information Officer Casey DeBlasio told Daily Voice.

An autopsy will be performed by the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

The investigation is being led by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department. No further details were released.

