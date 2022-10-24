Homicide Investigation Underway After Body Of 57-Year-Old Trenton Man Found In House Fire

The body of a 57-year-old Trenton man was found as firefighters doused a residential blaze on Sunday, Oct. 24, initiating a homicide investigation, authorities said.

The fire broke out at a home on the first block of Summer Street just after midnight, the Mercer County Homicide Task Force said in a joint release with the Trenton Police Department.

Crews doused the blaze and found the body of 57-year-old Trenton resident Brian Wharton on the first floor, investigators said.

Wharton had been staying at the residence where the fire occurred.

The circumstances surrounding the fire and Wharton’s death are under investigation.

Tributes for Wharton immediately began pouring in on social media:

“I would lying if I said you was the best, but the fact that you always put Family First made you the best to me,” wrote Bert Gregory. “Thanks for always being there for me and your grandsons…we will love and miss you forever.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

