Hamilton Man Found With More Than 100 Child Porn Pics, Little Girl's Underwear, Prosecutor Says

A Hamilton man was arrested after investigating officers found more than 100 pictures depicting child pornography on several electronic devices, authorities announced Monday.

Michael Magliozzo, 41, was charged with child endangerment and possession of child pornography, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

A search warrant carried out Friday at Magliozzo’s home turned up more than 100 pictures on different electronic devices, Onofri said.

Investigators also found images of a young girl the suspect knew that focused on her private areas, authorities said.

Meanwhile, a search of the basement turned up a backpack with two pairs of little girl’s underwear and women’s undergarments, investigators said.

A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit led to the identification of Magliozzo as a suspect, authorities said.

A motion has been filed to detain Magliozzo pending trial.

Anyone with information about this case or similar crimes is urged to contact the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at 609-989-6568 or the New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force tipline at 888-648-6007.

