Mercer Daily Voice
Mercer Daily Voice

Gunmen At Large In Pair Of Same-Day Trenton Killings

Valerie Musson
Trenton Police
Trenton Police Photo Credit: Trenton Police Facebook

The gunmen behind a pair of same-day fatal shootings in Trenton remain at large, authorities said.

William Mitchell, 33, was found with multiple gunshot wounds as Trenton Police officers responded to the Breunig Avenue Park around 1:45 p.m. Monday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

Mitchell, of Trenton, was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly after, authorities said.

Later that evening, officers responding to a Shot Spotter activation located Jermel Carter, 38, near 57 Ellsworth Ave. just after 8 p.m. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, Onofri said.

No arrests have been made in connection with either shooting, authorities said.

Anyone with information can contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406 or send an email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

