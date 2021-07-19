Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Towns

  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Breaking News: POLL: One In 5 Americans Believes US Government Is Using COVID-19 Vaccine To Microchip Citizens
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Man Fatally Shot At Trenton Park

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Trenton Police
Trenton Police Photo Credit: Trenton Police Facebook

A man was pronounced dead after being shot multiple times at a Trenton park Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was found with multiple gunshot wounds as Trenton Police officers responded to the Breunig Avenue Park around 1:45 p.m., the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said in a release.

The victim was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Peterson at the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406 or email mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mercer Daily Voice!

Serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.