Prosecutor: Man Fatally Shot At Trenton Park

A man was pronounced dead after being shot multiple times at a Trenton park Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was found with multiple gunshot wounds as Trenton Police officers responded to the Breunig Avenue Park around 1:45 p.m., the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said in a release.

The victim was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Peterson at the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406 or email mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.