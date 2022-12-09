Ewing Man Shot, Killed In Trenton: Prosecutor

A 34-year-old Ewing man was shot and killed in Trenton on Sunday, Sept. 11, authorities confirmed.

Officers responding to a Shot Spotter activation on the 300 block of Garfield Avenue found Chron Jenks with a gunshot wound to the chest around 5 a.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with local officials.

Jenks was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly after, Onofri said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406 or send an email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

