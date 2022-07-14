Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice
DWI Driver Charged With Child Endangerment: West Windsor Police

Valerie Musson
West Windsor Police
West Windsor Police

A drunk driver from South Jersey was charged with child endangerment following a traffic stop in Mercer County, authorities said.

Christian P. Exley, of Voorhees, was pulled over for driving erratically on Route 1 & Quakerbridge Road shortly after 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, June 12, West Windsor Police said in a release on Wednesday, July 13.

Exley’s teenage son was also in the front passenger seat of his red GMC pickup truck, police said.

A follow-up investigation found that Exley was drunk, authorities said.

Exley was arrested and charged with DWI and child endangerment. He was released and is scheduled to appear in Mercer County Superior Court.

