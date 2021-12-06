Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Breaking News: VIDEO: Driver From Poconos Shot By NJ Troopers After He Shoots Dog
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Driver Who Seriously Hurt Teen In Hamilton Hit-Run Surrenders

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Hamilton Police
Hamilton Police Photo Credit: Hamilton Police Division via Facebook

The driver who hit a teen boy in Hamilton and fled the scene Sunday has turned himself in to police, authorities said.

Calvin Janicsek, 22, of Willingboro, surrendered to the Hamilton Police Traffic Unit around 9 a.m. Monday, in connection with Sunday's 2:15 a.m. crash that left a 17-year-old boy seriously injured, police said.

The boy was walking westbound on Route 33 near Weston Avenue when he was hit by the car, was also heading west, and apparently driven by Janicsek, police said.

The boy was taken to Capital Health Hospital at Fuld for treatment of severe injuries.

Janicsek was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury and endangering an injured victim.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Traffic Unit at (609) 581-4000.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.