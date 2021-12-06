Driver Who Seriously Hurt Teen In Hamilton Hit-Run Surrenders

The driver who hit a teen boy in Hamilton and fled the scene Sunday has turned himself in to police, authorities said.

Calvin Janicsek, 22, of Willingboro, surrendered to the Hamilton Police Traffic Unit around 9 a.m. Monday, in connection with Sunday's 2:15 a.m. crash that left a 17-year-old boy seriously injured, police said.

The boy was walking westbound on Route 33 near Weston Avenue when he was hit by the car, was also heading west, and apparently driven by Janicsek, police said.

The boy was taken to Capital Health Hospital at Fuld for treatment of severe injuries.

Janicsek was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury and endangering an injured victim.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Traffic Unit at (609) 581-4000.

