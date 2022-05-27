Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Driver, Passenger Hospitalized As Car Strikes Tree In Mercer County: Police

Valerie Musson
Pitman Avenue near Rennie St. in Hamilton
Pitman Avenue near Rennie St. in Hamilton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A driver and passenger were hospitalized with serious injuries after the vehicle struck a tree in Mercer County, authorities said.

Ashley Williams, 35, was behind the wheel of a 2003 Acura TL heading southbound on Pitman Avenue near Rennie St. in Hamilton when she struck a tree around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, Hamilton Police said.

The vehicle continued southbound and eventually came to a stop after Williams was ejected, police said.

Her passenger, Cedric Williams, 59, was extricated by the Hamilton Fire Division, authorities said.

The victims — both from Hamilton — were taken to Capital Health Hospital at Fuld for treatment of serious injuries.

Meanwhile, an 11-year-old boy who was sitting in the back seat was unharmed and released to a family member.

The crash remains under investigation. Witnesses are asked to contact the Hamilton Police Traffic Unit at (609) 581-4000.

