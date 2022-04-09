Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Double Shooting Kills Trenton Man

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Rasheed "Shellz" Barlow
Rasheed "Shellz" Barlow Photo Credit: Rashee Barlow Facebook

A Trenton man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday, Sept. 2, authorities said.

Rasheed Barlow, 35, and a 38-year-old man were found on the 200 block of Spring Street around 7:30 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

Barlow was pronounced dead while the second victim was treat for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

