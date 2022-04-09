Double Shooting Kills Trenton Man

A Trenton man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday, Sept. 2, authorities said.

Rasheed Barlow, 35, and a 38-year-old man were found on the 200 block of Spring Street around 7:30 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

Barlow was pronounced dead while the second victim was treat for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

