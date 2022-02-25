Contact Us
BUSTED: Nearly 7 Pounds Of Coke, $195K Cash Found At Trenton Man's Apartment, Prosecutor Says

Valerie Musson
Cesar Cedeno-Correa, 28, of Trenton Photo Credit: Mercer County Prosecutor's Office

A 28-year-old man was arrested Friday after investigating officers found nearly seven pounds of cocaine and $195,000 in cash at his Trenton apartment, authorities announced.

Detectives carrying out a search warrant at the West State Street apartment of Cesar Cedeno-Correa found about 6.6 pounds of cocaine and $195,000 in cash in a backpack in the bedroom, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

An additional 2.1 ounces, as well as a money counter and two digital scales, were also found during the search, authorities said.

The total value of the confiscated cocaine is estimated at $300,000, Onofri said.

Cedeno-Correa was arrested and charged with several narcotics-related offenses, as well as money laundering.

A motion has been filed to detain Cedeno-Correa pending trial.

