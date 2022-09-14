Boy, 10, Hospitalized After Being Struck By Car While Cycling In Mercer County: Police

A 10-year-old boy was rushed to a nearby hospital after being struck by a car while riding a bicycle in Mercer County on Wednesday, Sept. 14, police confirmed.

The boy was on his way to school when he was struck near 150 Pond Rd. in Robbinsville Township around 8 a.m., Police Chief Mike Polaski told DailyVoice.com.

The boy was taken to Capitol Health in Hopewell for treatment of a non-life-threatening leg injury, Polaski said.

