Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Boy, 10, Hospitalized After Being Struck By Car While Cycling In Mercer County: Police

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Robbinsville police
Robbinsville police Photo Credit: Robbinsville PD

A 10-year-old boy was rushed to a nearby hospital after being struck by a car while riding a bicycle in Mercer County on Wednesday, Sept. 14, police confirmed.

The boy was on his way to school when he was struck near 150 Pond Rd. in Robbinsville Township around 8 a.m., Police Chief Mike Polaski told DailyVoice.com.

The boy was taken to Capitol Health in Hopewell for treatment of a non-life-threatening leg injury, Polaski said.

to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.