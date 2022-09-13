Accused Catalytic Converter Thief Busted With Burglar’s Tools, Crack Cocaine In Ewing: Police

A Trenton man previously accused of stealing catalytic converters was busted with a variety of burglar’s tools and crack cocaine by officers investigating even more catalytic converter thefts around Ewing, police said.

Ewing Police Officer David Massi saw Anthony Riggins, 49, crouching behind a vehicle while patroling Troy Avenue around 3:55 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, authorities said in a release.

Riggins subsequently ran from officers who tried to conduct an investigative stop and was later found hiding in tall grass on the lot of 320 Robbins Ave., police said.

Riggins was arrested after a brief struggle and taken to police headquarters, where he was allegedly found with drug paraphernalia and a pill bottle containing crack cocaine.

Officers also returned to the area where Riggins was first found, where they discovered a discarded Sawzall cutting tool on the ground by the vehicle he was crouching by, as well as a backpack with his New Jersey identification card, 14 used Sawzall blades, a screwdriver, and a Gerber multi-tool, police said.

Riggins was previously charged with catalytic converter thefts in June, according to Patch.

He was charged with resisting arrest by flight, resisting arrest, obstructing administration of law, drug possession, possession of burglar’s tools, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.