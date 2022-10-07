4 Seriously Hurt In Double NJ Turnpike Crashes (PHOTOS)

Four people were hospitalized with serious injuries in two crashes on the New Jersey Turnpike just hours apart on Thursday, Oct. 6, first responders said.

Robbinsville and Bordentown Township firefighters responded to the first crash near milepost 59.2 south of exit 7A and found that a person had a severe head injury after a truck had overturned in the outer lanes around 9:20 a.m., the Robbinsville Fire Department said.

The victim was put into an advanced life support ambulance as a trauma alert was called and rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, the department said.

Meanwhile, a vehicle overturned and seriously injured three people in the southbound outer lanes at milepost 61.4 just before exit 7A around 3:10 p.m., the department said.

Advanced life support ambulances were called to the scene from Allentown and Bordentown along with Capital Health paramedics to take the trio of victims to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton for treatment, authorities said.

Scroll down to view photos from the scenes of both crashes.

