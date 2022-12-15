$30K Worth Of Cocaine, Handgun Seized In Major Trenton Bust: Prosecutor

Three Trenton residents were charged after a three-month investigation led to the discovery of about $30,000 worth of cocaine and a handgun, authorities said Thursday.

Jason Wilkins, 51, was detained at 90 Bellevue Ave. as the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force carried out a search warrant at around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a joint release.

The search turned up about 300 grams of cocaine and a scale, leading to various first-degree narcotics and weapons offenses, investigators said.

A follow-up investigation led detectives to 739 Roebling Ave., where they detained Jason’s brother, Roland Wilkins, 52, and Mary Bailey, 71, and allegedly found a Smith & Wesson Model MP .40 caliber handgun with seven rounds of hollow-point ammunition.

Jason Wilkins was being held in the Mercer County Corrections Center pending a detention hearing. Roland Wilkins was charged with weapons offenses and taken to the MCCC.

Bailey was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and released pending a future court appearance.

Other assisting agencies include the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, and the Hamilton Police Division.

