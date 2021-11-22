21-Year-Old Ewing Man Gunned Down In Broad Daylight: Prosecutor

A 21-year-old Ewing man was shot and killed in a Monday afternoon shooting, authorities said.

Mark Hudson, Jr. was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds after the incident on the 200 block of Douglas Avenue around 3:30 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor's Office Spokeswoman Casey A. DeBlasio said.

Hudson was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No arrests had been made as of 7:25 p.m. and the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Eyster with the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

