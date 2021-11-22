Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Breaking News: Driver Dead In NJ Turnpike Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

21-Year-Old Ewing Man Gunned Down In Broad Daylight: Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Ewing ambulance
Ewing ambulance Photo Credit: Ewing PD Facebook page

A 21-year-old Ewing man was shot and killed in a Monday afternoon shooting, authorities said.

Mark Hudson, Jr. was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds after the incident on the 200 block of Douglas Avenue around 3:30 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor's Office Spokeswoman Casey A. DeBlasio said.

Hudson was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No arrests had been made as of 7:25 p.m. and the investigation was ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Eyster with the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.