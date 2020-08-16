Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
1 Dead In Route 195 Mercer County Crash

Cecilia Levine
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

One person was killed in a Route 195 crash in Mercer County Sunday evening.

A Hyundai sedan went off the eastbound side of the road into the woods around at Exit 5B around 5:35 p.m. in Hamilton Township, New Jersey State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

The exit ramp was closed for the accident investigation. No further details were released.

Last week, a 16-year-old Trenton girl was killed in a crash on the same highway.

