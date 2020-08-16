1 Dead In Route 195 Mercer County Crash

One person was killed in a Route 195 crash in Mercer County Sunday evening.
A Hyundai sedan went off the eastbound side of the road into the woods around at Exit 5B around 5:35 p.m. in Hamilton Township, New Jersey State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said.
The exit ramp was closed for the accident investigation. No further details were released.
Last week, a 16-year-old Trenton girl was killed in a crash on the same highway.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.