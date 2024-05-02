Pair Of 7-11 Burglars Arrested: Trenton PD

Martin Luther Melvin, 55, and Venta Hayes Jr., 37, were charged in the theft, a Trenton police spokeswoman said on Thursday, May 2.

On April 24, at approximately 5 a.m., Trenton Police Patrol officers responded to the 7-11 at 828 N. Olden Ave. on a reported commercial burglary.

Thousands of dollars in merchandise, including cigarettes, cigars, New Jersey Lottery tickets, and candy were reported stolen, police said.

Surveillance footage revealed an individual, later identified as Hayes Jr., broke the front door window of the closed business and removed several items from the store, police said.

Shortly thereafter, a second suspect, later identified as Melvin, also entered the store through the broken window and removed items, police said.

Members of the TPD Criminal Investigation Bureau identified Hayes and Melvin and issued warrants for their arrests.

Hayes was charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief, police said.

Melvin was charged with burglary and theft, they said.

