Hamilton officers were called to a disturbance on the 1800 block of Orchard Avenue around 2:20 a.m. when the gunman opened fire on the officers, the department said.

The injured officer was taken to CHS-Fuld and is expected to survive. The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office and the New Jersey Attorney General's Office are investigating this incident.

