Beloved Hamilton HS Grad Jared Dunn Dies Suddenly At Age 28

Beloved Hamilton native Jared Joseph Dunn died suddenly on Dec. 6 at the age of 28.

Dunn graduated from Hamilton East-Steinert High School and lived in Trenton at the time of his death, his obituary and social media pages say.

Dunn worked at Ruby Tuesday and was known for his love of sports, especially football and basketball, his memorial says.

Dunn also loved video games, anime and freestyle rap.

Dunn is survived by his mother Suzanne (Louis); and his loving brothers and sisters, Dawn Griffin (Peter), Kari Aloisio (Pat), Jessica, Elisa Alston (Will), Aileen Dunn, Amelia Dunn (Sheen), Kelly Hall, Robert, Jr. (Susan), Suzanne Ecker (Justin), Kevin, Anthony (Theresa), Timothy, Icyss (Adel), Margaret, Christine (Kyle), Angela, Gregory (Shakira), Caitlin Dunn, Douglas, Jordan, Michael, Jaleel, Nicole Dunn (Paul), Brianna, Destiny, Mickayla, Devon, Zachary, Faizon, Jennifer, Carmen, Stephen, Erica Shannon, Laura and Thomasina (Darnell); his nieces and nephews, Matthew, Sarah and Nicholas Griffin, Vincent and Caroline Aloisio, Samira, Joshua, Jacob, and Alaysha Daniels, Michael-Khang Nguyen, Patrick and Jasmine Alston, Kevin and Andrew Ecker, Tiana and Jevon Walker, Isiah Dunn, Sasha Dockery, Madison Huang and Marie Nguyen, Adrianna and Antonio Dunn and Kayla Wood, Robert Edward Dunn III, Mason and Micah Dunn, Kaiden and Kyle Dunn, Jaylen and his special friend, Tawana Stayton, and many others.

Dunn’s visitation was held Dec. 15 at Anderson Funeral Service on N. Willow Street in Trenton.

Click here for the full obituary of Jared Joseph Dunn.

