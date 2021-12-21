Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Obituaries

Beloved Dad, Trenton Water Works Inspector Christopher Morgan Dies Suddenly At 41

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Beloved Trenton father and water works employee Christopher B. Morgan died suddenly on Dec. 11 in Ewing. He was 41.
Beloved Trenton father and water works employee Christopher B. Morgan died suddenly on Dec. 11 in Ewing. He was 41. Photo Credit: Mayor of Trenton Reed Gusciora via Facebook

Beloved Trenton father and water works employee Christopher B. Morgan died suddenly on Dec. 11 in Ewing. He was 41.

Born in Albany, Georgia, Morgan attended schools in New Jersey and Georgia before starring in Chestnut Hill College’s basketball program, his obituary says.

Morgan then became a dedicated employee at Trenton Water Works and had recently been promoted to Inspector while driving trucks for Cleantex, his memorial says.

Mayor of Trenton Reed Gusciora shared his condolences to Morgan’s family in a touching social media post.

“Chris was a model employee who was instrumental to our lead service line replacement program,” Gusciora wrote. “He was a hard worker who quickly climbed the ranks in just a few short years. Most importantly, he was a kind person who was beloved and respected by many at TWW.”

Morgan is survived by his partner, Khristina Brooks; three sons, Nasier Francique, Justice Lafferty, and Khristopher King Morgan; a sister, Sheila Green; his parents, Relisha and Christopher Morgan; his niece and nephew, Siani Lindsey and Tyron Morgan; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Morgan’s funeral will be held Wednesday, Dec. 22 at Campbell Funeral Chapel on Calhoun Street in Trenton.

“Trenton lost an incredible civil servant and an even better person,” writes Mayor Gusciora. “My condolences go out to his friends, family, and colleagues who will have to bear his loss this holiday season.”

Click here for the full obituary of Christopher B. Morgan.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.