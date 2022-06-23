Contact Us
WINNERS: Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Iselin Exxon
Iselin Exxon Photo Credit: Google Maps

Three lucky New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball in the Wednesday, June 22, drawing.

Each winning third-tier Powerball prize was worth $50,000. 

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Bergen County: 7-Eleven #29984, 231 Main St., Ridgefield Park;
  • Middlesex County: Iselin Exxon, 1611 Oaktree Rd., Iselin; and,
  • Passaic County: Stop & Shop #885, Field Stone Park, 130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, June 22, drawing were: 06, 10, 31, 48, and 56. The Red Power Ball number was 12. The Power Play was 3X. 

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $335 million for the Saturday, June 25, drawing.

