Mercer Daily Voice
Mercer Daily Voice

Breaking News: 'Birthday Party Turned Deadly': Arrest Made In South Jersey Mass Shooting, 2 Victims ID'd
News

WINNERS: NJ Mega Millions Players Take Home $60,000

Jon Craig
Read More Stories
Express Food Martnon Black Horse Pike in Sicklerville
Express Food Martnon Black Horse Pike in Sicklerville Photo Credit: Google Maps

Four lucky New Jersey lottery players took home third-tier prizes totaling $60,000 in Friday's Mega Millions drawing, according to state officials.

The winners matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. 

One of two winning tickets sold in Camden County was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $30,000. 

ALSO SEE: Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Player Takes Home $515 Million 

Th winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

  • Camden County ($30,000): Express Food Mart, 2701 Black Horse Pike, Sicklerville;
  • Bergen County ($10,000): JD Deli & Grille, 400 Ramapo Valley Rd., Oakland;
  • Camden County ($10,000): Wawa #396, 464 Creek Rd., Bellmawr; and,
  • Middlesex County ($10,000): Cigar at Cibao, 295 State St., Perth Amboy.

The winning numbers for the Friday, May 21, drawing were: 06, 09, 17, 18, and 48. The Gold Mega Ball was 08, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

