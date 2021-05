A Mega Millions ticket winning the grand prize of $515 million was sold in Bucks County, Pennsylvania Lottery officials announced Monday morning.

The ticket from Friday's drawing was purchased from the Levittown 7-Eleven on the 2700 block of Trenton Road.

The winning numbers were 6, 9, 17, 18 and 48. The Mega Ball number was 8.

The retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus check.

