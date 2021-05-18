Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Towns

  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Jersey Shore Man Who Recorded Himself Sexually Abusing Infants Gets 40 Years, No Parole
News

Trenton Woman, 23, Killed In Shooting At 7-Eleven

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
7-Eleven store on Lalor Street in Hamilton
7-Eleven store on Lalor Street in Hamilton Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 23-year-old woman from Trenton was killed Tuesday in a shooting at the 7-Eleven store in Mercer County, authorities said.

Hamilton Township police responded to a report of gunfire at 1:50 a.m. on Lalor Street, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police found Katherine Montenegro in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. An ambulance took her to a local hospital, where Montenegro died a short time later, authorities said. 

No arrests or charges, or suspected motive, were released by the prosecutor’s office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406 or via email at mchtftips@mercercounty.org

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mercer Daily Voice!

Serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.