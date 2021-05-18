Trenton Woman, 23, Killed In Shooting At 7-Eleven

A 23-year-old woman from Trenton was killed Tuesday in a shooting at the 7-Eleven store in Mercer County, authorities said.

Hamilton Township police responded to a report of gunfire at 1:50 a.m. on Lalor Street, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police found Katherine Montenegro in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. An ambulance took her to a local hospital, where Montenegro died a short time later, authorities said.

No arrests or charges, or suspected motive, were released by the prosecutor’s office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406 or via email at mchtftips@mercercounty.org

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.