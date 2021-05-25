Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
US Marshals Nab Ex-Convict Who Knew Victim In 7-Eleven Fatal Shooting, Mercer Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Joshua Lopez Photo Credit: Mercer County Prosecutor's Office
Katerine "Kat" Montenagro Photo Credit: Facebook
7-Eleven store on Lalor Street in Hamilton Photo Credit: Google Maps

A South Jersey ex-convict has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Trenton woman that he knew, authorities said. 

Joshua Lopez, 23, of Ewing Township was charged with first-degree murder and several weapons offenses in last Tuesday's shooting death of Katherine "Kat" Montenegro in Hamilton Township, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

Authorities did not say what Lopez’s motive was for allegedly shooting Montenegro in a 7-Eleven parking lot, 

"They did know each other,," said Casey DeBlasio, a spokeswoman for Onofri, calling the pair  "acquaintances" without elaborating.

Katherine "Kat" Montenegro

Facebook

On May 18 at about 1:50 a.m., Hamilton police responded to a shooting in progress  at the 7-Eleven on Lalor Street, Onofri said.

Police officers found Montenegro lying in the parking lot near the storefront curb with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, the prosecutor said.

Montenegro was taken to an area  hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later, Onofri said. 

Authorities reviewed surveillance video and witnesses were interviewed, Onofri said, leading to the arrest of Lopez on Monday evening..

Lopez also was charged with second-degree "certain persons not to possess a firearm," because he is a convicted felon, authorities said. 

