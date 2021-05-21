Trenton Man, 20, Arrested In Fatal Shooting, Prosecutor Says

A 20-year-old man from Trenton has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last weekend, authorities said.

Tyrell Williams was arrested Thursday afternoon in Trenton by members of the Mercer County Homicide Task Force, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

He is charged with first-degree murder and several weapons offenses in connection with the death of David Williams, 36. The alleged shooter and victim are not related, Onofri said.

The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain Williams pending trial.

Just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Trenton police responded to North Hanover and Stockton streets on reports of a shooting in progress and a motor vehicle crash. Trenton Police Communications also received a Shot Spotter activation for nine gunshots in the 200 block of N. Stockton St.

Arriving police officers located a dark gray Dodge Caravan crashed into an unoccupied Toyota Rav4. The Dodge Caravan had been struck by gunfire approximately 10 times, authorities said

David Williams was found in the driver’s seat of the Dodge Caravan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Onofri said. He was extricated from the vehicle by the Trenton Fire Department and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. An adult female passenger in the car was uninjured from the shooting, however, she was taken to the hospital for injuries from the crash, the prosecutor said.

Officers secured the crime scene and while canvassing the area, located an additional scene at the intersection of North Stockton and East Hanover streets, where the Shot Spotter activation occurred. Broken glass was found all over the middle of the street along with more than a dozen spent 9mm shell casings, Onofri said.

As part of the investigation conducted by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force, area video surveillance was reviewed, and witnesses were interviewed. Detectives were able to identify Tyrell Williams as the suspect shooter, the prosector said.

About 10 grams of raw heroin was seized as part of a search incidental to Williams’ arrest on Thursday, according to Onofri. Subsequently, he was charged with multiple narcotics offenses.

The murder remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call HTF Detective Jennifer Eyster at 609-989-6406

