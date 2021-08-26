South Jersey Firefighters Respond Recycling Plant Blaze

Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions were called to a blaze with heavy smoke at a recycling plant in Mercer County, authorities said.

The fire was reported about 5 p.m. on the 1600 block of Calhoun Street in Ewing, according to initial reports.

Heavy smoke was reported throughout the large structure, according to an unconfirmed report.

An aerial fire truck was being set up about 5:30 p.m. to help battle the blaze from above, reports said.

No other details were immediately available.

