Officials: Two Princeton Seniors Latest NJ Nursing Home Residents Killed By Coronavirus

Two Princeton nursing home residents died of complications from coronavirus, increasing the number who've been killed in New Jersey, authorities said Friday.

Four more patients at Atrium Post Acute Care of Princeton also tested positive for the virus, the long-term facility said in a statement.

Atrium officials said they banned visitors and said they're working with state health officials to implement all of the necessary precautions.

“We are proud of our dedicated associates who still come in daily to care for our seniors,” they added.

At last count, COVID-19 had invaded at least 43 of New Jersey's 375 nursing homes, officials said.

Among the nursing home fatalities:

An outbreak closed St. Joseph’s Senior Home in Woodbridge where three seniors died and nearly two dozen residents and stafff members tested positive for COVID-19;

Coronovirus killed three elderly residents of a Burlington County long-term care facility -- an 87-year-old woman and two men, one 85 and the other 80 -- while infecting other residents and staff;

Four others connected to Family of Caring in Montclair died after testing positive for the virus: a visitor, two 86-year-old patients and one administrator, officials said.

Laurel Brook Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Mount Laurel transferred the three patients to a hospital for treatment not long before their deaths, said Herb Conaway Jr., Burlington County health director and head of the county’s Coronavirus Task Force.

Laurel Brook hired a company to conduct a deep cleaning of the facility and infectious disease experts to advise them on best practices to prevent further spread, said Conaway, who's also a state assemblyman.

In addition to the three who died, two more residents and five staff members tested positive, the facility’s medical director, Dr. Andrew Blank, told the Burlington County Times .

