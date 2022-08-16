Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
News

NJ 3-Month-Old Boy Dies In Daycare, Parents Say

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Dominic "DJ" Bowman Jr.
Dominic "DJ" Bowman Jr. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

A Trenton couple was desperate for answers after they say their 3-month-old son died in daycare.

Diamond Thompson and Dominic Bowman Sr. are making plans to bury Dominic "DJ" Bowman Jr., who suffered severe brain injuries while with a caretaker on Thursday, Aug. 11.

"DJ was being watched by someone who was trusted with his care when hours later, he was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia unresponsive," reads a GoFundMe launched for the family.

"DJ was hospitalized for 3 days, and he ultimately succumbed to those injuries. Our family has hired an attorney to investigate exactly what happened to DJ, and we will not stop until we get all the answers."

Any money leftover from the funeral expenses will be used for legal fees, the page says.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.