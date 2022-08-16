NJ 3-Month-Old Boy Dies In Daycare, Parents Say

A Trenton couple was desperate for answers after they say their 3-month-old son died in daycare.

Diamond Thompson and Dominic Bowman Sr. are making plans to bury Dominic "DJ" Bowman Jr., who suffered severe brain injuries while with a caretaker on Thursday, Aug. 11.

"DJ was being watched by someone who was trusted with his care when hours later, he was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia unresponsive," reads a GoFundMe launched for the family.

"DJ was hospitalized for 3 days, and he ultimately succumbed to those injuries. Our family has hired an attorney to investigate exactly what happened to DJ, and we will not stop until we get all the answers."

Any money leftover from the funeral expenses will be used for legal fees, the page says.

