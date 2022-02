New Jersey students will soon no longer be required to wear face masks in the classroom, according to a new report by NorthJersey.com.

Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to make the announcement lifting the mask mandate on Monday, Feb. 7 at 1 p.m., the outlet said citing his administration.

School officials could opt to keep mask mandates in place if they so desire.

