Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Breaking News: NJ Correctional Officer Charged With Raping Female Inmate
News

Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Seize 152 Bricks Of Heroin, 3 Weapons, Cash In Hamilton Bust

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Hamilton police
Hamilton police Photo Credit: Hamilton Police

The Mercer County Narcotics Task Force closed a joint investigation with an arrest and seizure of 152 bricks of heroin and three guns, authorities said.

]At approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday, Ewing and Hamilton police joined in warranted searches of multiple townships' properties with assistance from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigations Unit, county Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Homeland Security Investigators, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

As a result of a two-month investigation, Justin Hill, 33, of Ewing, was taken into custody during a motor vehicle stop in Ewing Township, Onofri said Wednesday. 

Hill was allegedly found to have a 9mm semi-automatic handgun concealed in his waistband and two bricks of heroin allegedly were observed on the center console of the Jeep Cherokee he was operating, the prosecutor said.

A search of 43 N. Johnston Avenue in Hamilton found 150 bricks of heroin in a second-floor bedroom and an automatic firearm with a suppressor and 30-round magazine on the floor in the living room, Onofri said. 

Detectives executing a search warrant at Hill’s residence on Conway Avenue in Ewing allegedly found an AR-15 style rifle without a serial number, a 60-round magazine drum, a 30-round pistol magazine and numerous rounds of rifle ammunition, Onofri said. 

Cash totaling $1,048 also was seized during the warranted searches, the prosecutor said.

Onofri estimated that the seized heroin has an approximate street value of $22,500.

Hill was charged with first- and second-degree narcotic and weapons offenses. 

He was being held at the Mercer County Correction Center pending a detention hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mercer Daily Voice!

Serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.