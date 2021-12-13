East Coast Ring Stole High-End GPS Devices From Boatyards In NJ, Elsewhere, State Police Charge

An ex-con with a previous history of boat-related thefts was part of a Miami-based ring that stole GPS systems from boatyards along the East Coast, including more than $300,000 worth in New Jersey, authorities said.

Mizael Alfonso, 47, and co-defendant Marie Frometa Rodriguez, 41, were captured at a motel in Plymouth, MA, New Jersey State Police said.

A third defendant, Manuel Barbosa Mendiluza, 58, was arrested by Miami police, while a fourth, Ciro Perez Martinez, 29, was nabbed by the Miami-Dade Marine Theft Task Force.

All were extradited to New Jersey, NJ State Police said.

Troopers from the State Police Woodbine Station were investigating the theft of marine navigation units from a boat yard in Cape May County when they discovered similar crimes elsewhere in New Jersey, as well as in North Carolina and Massachusetts, the NJSP said.

They quickly linked the crew to more than 300 thefts of high-end GPS units in New Jersey alone after breaking into marinas and boat storage facilities after hours, State Police said.

The group then traveled back to Miami, where they sold the units for profit, the NJSP said.

Mizael Alfonso, Marie Frometa Rodriguez, Manuel Barbosa Mendiluza and Ciro Perez Martinez are all charged with theft, conspiracy to commit theft/burglary and burglary.

Participating in the investigation were members of the NJSP Special Investigation South Unit, the Port Norris and Red Lion stations, the Coast Guard Investigative Service, the Miami-Dade Marine Theft Task Force, police in Egg Harbor, Monroe, Middle Township, Hamilton Township and Millville City and the Travelers Insurance Company.

New Jersey's Division of Criminal Justice is handling the case.

