COVID Causing Chaos For Mercer County Schools

Two schools in Mercer County have returned to all-remote learning due to newly-reported positive cases of coronavirus, authorities said.

Hamilton Township School District is the latest to report two new positive cases, parents were told in this letter from Superintendent Scott R. Rocco.

The school district also reported that one of its staff tested positive at an elementary school.

Hamilton High School West will be on an all-remote schedule for the next two weeks, after a second student has tested positive for COVID-19.

HHW will return to its hybrid schedule on Monday, Nov. 2, Rocco wrote.

The school district learned of its first positive test—also at Hamilton High West—on Oct. 16. The two cases are unrelated, leading to the shutdown of the school building, per state procedures, Rocco said.

Meanwhile, a staff member at Kuser Elementary School also has tested positive for COVID-19. Kuser Elementary returned to all-remote learning through Wednesday, and planned to return to hybrid learning on Thursday, Oct. 22.

The district began its hybrid mix of at-home and in-school instruction on Oct. 12.

The school district said it was working with the Hamilton Township Division of Health, and had begun cleaning and disinfecting all exposed areas within the two affected schools.

“When a confirmed COVID case occurs, your school will follow the outlined procedures and they will notify specific students, staff, and faculty individually, who may have come in contact with the individual(s) and follow up in writing," Rocco said.

