Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
News

COVID-19: Goose Island Brewhouse Closes In Philadelphia

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Goose Island Brewhouse
Goose Island Brewhouse Photo Credit: Instagram

Hastened by the coronavirus outbreak, Goose Island Brewhouse in Philadelphia has closed.

On Instagram, the Chicago-based brewery located in the Fishtown neighborhood cited COVID-19 as the significant impact for the permanent closure.

“Over the past several months, the Goose Island team in Philadelphia has shown incredible resilience in the face of tough challenges. We are grateful for each employees’ contribution to making the Philly Brewhouse a true extension of Goose Island,” the restaurant said on Instagram.

“Philadelphia and its beer lovers will continue to be very important to Goose Island. Philadelphia has been our second home and we are so appreciative to the city for visiting, sharing beers with us and allowing us to be part of your hometown. Here’s to you, Philly.”

