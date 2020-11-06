Biden Overtakes Trump In Pennsylvania

Joe Biden cruised ahead of President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania Friday morning, a state crucial in determining the outcome of the 2020 Election -- days after polls closed.

While the count is ongoing, an additional 5,500 votes put the former vice president on track to win his native state, where he had been trailing Trump by nearly 18,000 votes just before 9 a.m.

The Keystone state's 20 electoral votes would put Biden well past the 270 needed to win, despite votes still being counted in Nevada, Arizona and Georgia (where Biden was inching ahead of the Trump Friday morning).

President Trump's campaign filed lawsuits in Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania. Trump also sought a recount in Wisconsin, where Biden won.

On Thursday, a federal judge gave Trump lawyers the OK to observe Pennsylvania's ballot count, as hundreds of Biden's supporters took to the streets of Philadelphia outside of the Convention Center to dance.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, speaking on MSNBC late Thursday, defended the state's election process:

“We just had the largest election in our state’s history in the middle of a pandemic. We rolled out vote by mail for the first time in our state’s history," Fetterman said.

"The only irregularity we had was the president’s campaign rolling up in a clown car in downtown Philadelphia and having an impromptu press conference and saying ridiculous things and making up lies."

