Authorities ID 58 Busted In ATM Thefts In Mercer: 14 From NJ; $250K Recovered

They flooded Mercer County by the dozens, coming from New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, armed with bogus debit cards.

They nearly returned home with more than $250,000 stolen from Santander Bank ATMs throughout New Jersey.

Police in a half dozen counties stopped them, though.

Here is a snapshot of Tuesday's police activity in Mercer County, according to Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

Fifty-eight people including eight from New Jersey were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit theft by deception;

More than a dozen vehicles were seized;

Robbinsville K-9 Quori sniffed out 150 grams of cocaine in the trunk of one suspect's vehicle;

A handgun, stacks of bank cards, debit cards, and credit cards were recovered.

Hamilton Township Police Department arrested 20 credit card theft suspects, including these four from Maplewood in Essex County: Jerry Trujillo, 24, Zaire Lewis, 18, Frankie Jerome, 21, and Ahmad Muhammad, 18.

The other 16 New York suspects were from the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and Westchester County.

Hopewell Township Police Department arrested seven suspects including five from Essex County.

Yacouba Sanogo, 24, of Newark;

And Ebrama Touray, 23, Mbemba Kaba, 23, Sekou Touray, 22, and Kingsley Nicolas, 22, all of East Orange.

East Orange's Touray was additionally charged with resisting arrest and aggravated assault of a prosecutor’s detective, Onofri said. The remaining two suspects were from Suffolk County, Long Island.

Robbinsville Township Police Department arrested 20 credit card theft suspects including Alex Burnett, 30, of Jersey City in Hudson County; 15 suspects from Brooklyn, one from Queens, one from the Bronx, one from Hempstead Long Island and one from Newark, Delaware.

Lawrence Township Police Department arrested four suspects from Brooklyn, NY.

West Windsor Police Department arrested seven suspects including there five from New Jersey:

Qwashan D. Mack, 19, of North Brunswick in Middlesex County;

Hymeen S. Reynolds, 19, of East Orange in Essex County;

Brajae U. Jones, 23, of Englewood in Bergen County;

Two suspects from Garfield in Bergen County: Bryon K Jones Jr., 28, and Carla E. Donayre-Solano, 28;

And two suspects from the Bronx and Queens.

Princeton police and the members of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office also assisted. This is an ongoing investigation with additional arrests expected, Onofri said.

