50 NJ Rail Passengers Moved To Another Train After Cab Starts Smoking, Causing Delays

Jon Craig
NJ Transit police
NJ Transit police Photo Credit: NJ Transit Police

About 50 rail passengers had to be transferred to another train in Mercer County after a cab began smoking, NJ Transit officials said.

Switching trains prompted delays of up to 60 minutes along the Northeast corridor on Tuesday afternoon, a NJ Transit spokesman said.

Everett Merrill, the Transit spokesman, said no rail workers saw flames, but there was smoke beneath a rail cab about 2:20 p.m. Transit officials safely moved passengers to another train at the Hamilton station, Merrill said

The smoke was reported on Northeast Corridor Train No. 3843 which left Penn Station at 12:37 p.m. and was due to arrive in Trenton at 2:12 p.m. 

There were no injuries to the 50 passengers or crew on board, Merrill said. 

The Hamilton Fire Department quickly located the smokey condition and extinguished it, Merrill said.

