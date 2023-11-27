Motorcyclist Killed In Weekend Crash In Ewing

At 4:54 p.m., Ewing police responded to a serious crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle at Parkway Avenue and Walter Street in Ewing. The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No names had been released by police.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office's serious collision response team was called to the scene and was assisting Ewing police with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Ewing Police Officer Abdelbasset Jibbou at 609-882-1313.

