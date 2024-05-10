Fortune Cookie Predicts $1 Million NJ Lottery Win For Lucky Player

Those were the words one New Jersey Lottery player read on the fortune inside of the cookie he cracked open during after a lo mein treat.

Days later, the lucky New Jersey player realized his riches on a CASH4LIFE ticket purchased on his phone, lottery officials said.

He'd purchased the prize-winning CASH4LIFE ticket as usual, using the Jackpocket app registered with NJ Lottery to get in the game from the comfort of home. Shortly after each drawing, this player routinely checks the app for results.

On this night in particular, there was a special message waiting for him on his phone: His ticket had matched all five of the five white balls drawn, winning $1,000 a week for life.

His mind immediately flashed back to the prophetic words of the fortune cookie promising a miracle.

The foretold fortune cookie winner has opted to remain anonymous and take the cash value of the ticket, $1 million, but shared with the Lottery that his prize will bring newfound comfort and stability to his financial future and retirement planning.

