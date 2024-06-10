Mom Of Woman Killed In Trenton Hit-Run Lost 3 Kids In 5-Year Span

Toshawn West first lost her first-born, Nuna, then her second-born, Nyshirah, and now, her third, Shydasia Merrick.

Merrick, 26, was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

More than $2,900 had been raised as of Monday, June 10 on a GoFundMe that West launched for herself.

"I have suffered over the years losing two of my other children as well. Mentally, I’m trying to hold myself together and it has not been easy," she writes, noting she became the sole caregiver of her Nyshirah's child in 2022.

"I also have to care for my only surviving child Lenay who is 13 years old. Financially, I have been struggling with doing so. No one can prepare for such unexpected tragedies such as this. So you can imagine my reality losing not one but three children. I’m coming to you with an open and broken heart."

Meanwhile, police continue to search for the vehicle the struck Merrick: A 2019 – 2024 Toyota Rav4, white in color, possibly an XLE or higher trim with a sunroof and color-keyed mirrors. The vehicle should have sustained damage to the driver’s side, including the sideview mirror and headlight assembly.

A funeral service for Merrick will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 14 at Hughes Funeral Home in Trenton. Calling hour will be from noon until the time of service. Interment will be at Ewing Cemetery.

