Pedestrian, 26, Killed In Trenton Hit-Run Crash, Police Seek Tips

On Saturday, June 1, at approximately 4:30 a.m. Trenton Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a person down on the street in the 800 block of S. Clinton Ave.

The victim sustained multiple fractures and other serious injuries and died of cardiac arrest, Trenton police said. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Shydasia Merrick of Trenton.

The vehicle has been identified as a 2019 – 2024 Toyota Rav 4, white in color, possibly an XLE or higher trim with a sunroof and color-keyed mirrors. The vehicle should have sustained damage to the driver’s side, including the sideview mirror and headlight assembly.

This investigation is ongoing and the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office Serious Collision Response Team is assisting. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Trenton Police Department non-emergency line at 609-989-4000 or text the tipline at CRIMES (274637) and enter the word TPDTIPS. Alternatively, tips/information can be emailed to: tpdtips@trentonpolice.net

