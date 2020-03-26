Most Popular Pizzerias In Mercer County

Craving a slice of crispy, cheesy pizza loaded with toppings? Here are several places you can try today in Mercer County.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

Some are longtime favorites while others have only recently opened their doors. All of these pizzerias, however, are dishing up pies we think you'll love.

And yes, they're all open for takeout or pick-up orders amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

DeLorenzo’s Pizza, Trenton: Described as the “home of the Trenton tomato pie,” DeLorenzo’s has perfected the best of Italian classic cuisine. Customize your own pie or choose from specialties like The Works, which is loaded with sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, meatballs, anchovies, green peppers, onion, garlic and oregano.

Mamma Rosa’s Restaurant, Hamilton Township: Mamma Rosa’s offers a homestyle menu with old-fashioned favorites like pasta, subs and of course, pizza. Choose from several styles including tomato pie style, pan-style and Sicilian style.

Papa’s Tomato Pies, Robbinsville Township: Opened in 1912, Papa’s has long been considered a local staple. The old-fashioned cash-only joint features classic pies with a range of gourmet toppings like breaded eggplant, broccoli rabe, roasted red peppers and pork roll.

Villaggio Iccara Ristorante & Pizzeria, Yardville: The high-end BYOB eatery is renowned for its wood-fired brick oven pizza, among other Italian specialties. Favorites include the Chicken and Potato pizza (fire-roasted chicken, bacon and sliced potatoes in a roasted garlic Alfredo sauce over mozzarella) and the Pancetta (white pizza with crispy Italian bacon, fontina cheese and wild mushrooms).

Brother’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant, Hamilton: Known for several types of specialty and gourmet pizza, like the popular Brooklyn (thin square pizza with tomato sauce, fresh basil and homemade mozzarella) and Gennaro’s Favorite (white pizza with ricotta and mozzarella cheese, topped with prosciutto and arugula).

Bonus: The eatery is currently offering DIY pizza kits for some kid-friendly stay-at-home fun!

Mamma Flora’s Trattoria & Catering, Ewing Township (Parkside Plaza): Finally, Mamma Flora’s Trattoria offers a massive menu as well as rotating specialty brick-oven pies crafted with seasonal ingredients. Current gourmet pie options include the Shrimp Balsamic Pizza (mozzarella, grilled jumbo shrimp, red onions, plum tomatoes and fresh basil) and the Gio Special (sausage, mushrooms, artichokes, tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella). Don’t forget to BYOB!

